Britney Spears is a fan of Euphoria

euphoria possibly it is one of the series of the moment. On HBO Max it is a complete success and many people have become fans of the series starring Zendaya, until Britney Spears!

At 40, Spears declared herself a true fan of Euphoria. After sharing a video from the series on her Instagram profile, she also posted a few words that quickly went viral.

“For Mental Health Awareness Week, I watched this amazing Euphoria show a while back. My God, it’s too good! I’m a little late anyway. But seeing this and being entertained by these plots, I suddenly felt all my anxiety melt away. The series was like a meditation.” public.

“Euphoria put a huge smile on my face. And if you want to be zen, there are sound therapies, stillness, yoga, retreats… And last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you smile”he concluded.

In addition to Zendaya, Sam Levinson’s fiction has Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, and Eric Dane in a cast full of talent.

And you, have you seen Euphoria?