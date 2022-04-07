Britney Spears closes her Instagram account again

Someone who usually gives a lot to talk about on their social networks is the singer Britney Spears, 40 years old.

After recently sharing a heartwarming message saying that I preferred to be feared rather than loveddeleted all your posts and then his instagram account disappeared.

I don’t want people to love me, I want to be feared. Being loved and kind led me to be taken advantage of. So take your pity and go to hell, ”said Britney in her message.

Realizing what happened, his followers realized that their profiles on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube remain active, so they began to express their concern on these platforms.

Photo: Twitter britneyspears

Why did Britney close her Instagram account?

Without ‘The Princess of Pop’ having commented on her decision so far, a source close to the singer revealed without further details to the US media UsWeekly that “It was she who chose to close her Instagram.”

Fans of the interpreter of ‘Baby One More Time’ began to make their own assumptions about why Britney closed her account with almost 40 million followers. One of them claimed that it could be a simple ‘break’since at some point she stated that she wanted to take a break and spend some quality time with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The ‘disappearance’ from Instagram of the singer, who was recently released from guardianship, occurs a few weeks after The FBI opened an investigation against his father Jamie Spears for allegedly record the private conversations he had with Britney.

But this It is not the first time that the ‘Princess of Pop’ has closed her profile. A few years ago, he also made the decision to close his social network and then calmed down his fans by assuring that it was something temporary.

