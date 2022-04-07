Brian Cox ‘sort of’ regrets calling Johnny Depp ‘overrated’ in his book

ads

Brian Cox admitted that calling Johnny Depp “overrated” in his new memoir was “harsh.”

The 75-year-old “Succession” actor said he “sort of” regrets what he wrote in his book, titled “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.”

“I’ve heard a lot about him… They call it a fan club, but I think it’s some kind of CIA agency that works on his behalf,” Cox said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday.

“I thought I was being a little harsh,” he continued. “You know how it is: you look for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke.”

The Scottish actor, who hinted that he added an appendix to the paperback version of the book before it was published, said he regretted his comments about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

“I’m not like this normally; I was just being a little glib, a little flipped,” Cox explained.

In the book, he writes: “While I’m sure it’s nice, [he] It’s so exaggerated, so overrated.”

“I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he has done even less.”

He also suggested that Depp’s profile was on the decline.

“Succession” actor Brian Cox called Johnny Depp “hyped” and “overrated” in his new memoir. Getty Images

“But people love him. Or they loved him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course. If Johnny Depp went for Jack Sparrow now, they’d give it to Brendan Gleeson.”

Cox, who has not worked with Depp, also wrote in his book that he turned down a role in the swashbuckling franchise.

“It would have been a great investment, but of all the parts in that movie it was the most thankless,” he wrote of saying no to the Governor’s part in the “Pirates” franchise, which ultimately went to Jonathan Pryce.

“Besides, I would have ended up doing it movie after movie and missed out on all the other good things I’ve done.”

He also had a few choice words for director Quentin Tarantino in the book.

“I find your work meritorious. It’s all skin deep,” Cox wrote. “Trace the mechanics instead of the depth. Style where there should be substance. I got off ‘Pulp Fiction’. That said, if the phone rang, I would.”

