Bodybuilding legend suspects The Rock of taking anabolics

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson He is one of the biggest superstars in the history of WWE. The Rock marked an era in the McMahon company before making his leap to the world of cinema, where he has managed to reach the top, becoming one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Johnson is also a businessman, who likes to stay in the best physical shape possible.

His followers on social networks know that The Rock spends a lot of time getting in shape. The results of your workouts and gym sessions are more than evident. However, bodybuilder and Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler has serious doubts that the movie star came naturally.

Since retiring from competition, Cutler has been very open when it comes to talking about the truth behind this sport. In a recent interview, the bodybuilder reflected on the physique of the former WWE champion and of Mike O’Hearn (American bodybuilder, actor and model). Then we leave you with their statements in this regard, transcript courtesy of Men’s Health:

“I don’t usually talk about other people, only about my experience, because I understand the position of each one and each one chooses to speak or not; in fact, like them, for a long time I said and did the same. so i respect them. But when I was being interviewed in my heyday as a bodybuilder, there were questions I didn’t want to be asked, like whether or not I was taking steroids. When he competed he did not confirm it, but once he retired he did, “I took steroids“.

It should be noted that during the interview, Jay Cutler isn’t accusing The Rock or Mike O’Hearn of using steroids, but he’s not claiming they’re all natural either. He neither accuses nor defends, he only assures that he also behaved like them.



The Rock has become a well-known figure in pop culture. His name is no longer only associated with the world of wrestling, but also with the world of cinema, where he has achieved enormous success. Whether it’s because of his movies, his charisma or his physique, the former WWE champion has managed to capture people’s attention, achieving great popularity and becoming a claim wherever he appears. The latest rumors indicate that WWE would be very interested in bringing him back for WrestleMania 39, event that will take place in Los Angeles. It seems like the right place for The Rock to play one last match. However, Everything will depend on your busy schedule and your interest in getting back into a ring.

