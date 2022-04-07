Billie Eilish will perform at the 2022 Grammys

Billie Eilish is one of the artists confirmed to sing during the 2022 Grammy Awards gala. The singer will offer her musical show in this 64th edition, as reported by the organization on Tuesday.

Along with her, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Brothers Osborne, who are nominated for a Grammy, will cheer on the public and spectators. The last one is nominated multiple times within the country genre and the rest compete in the most relevant category, album of the year.

It will not be until next April 3, the day of the gala, when all the performances are revealed

The night does not end here, as other candidates for the award will also show their art, such as the South Koreans BTS or Brandi Carlile, who aspires to win the Grammy for the song of the year for A Beautiful Noise, performed with Alicia Keys.





The list goes on, but it will not be until next April 3, the date on which the statuettes are delivered, when we know all the names.

The Grammys will be held this year at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas instead of the usual Taples Center in Los Angeles after being postponed in January due to the pandemic. The master of ceremonies will be the comedian Trevor Noah.