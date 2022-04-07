Billie Eilish proves to be a fan of Fire Force with a Tamaki outfit

Billie Eilish is one of the most popular singers in recent years and not only because of her songs, but also her unique style has caught the attention of many, but recently she surprised everyone during a concert by wearing an outfit dedicated to Tamaki from the series fire forcewhich shows that she is a fan of anime.

Through social networks, a photograph of the singer became viral and is now in the sights of the otakusince in his concert held in Detroit, United States, surprised the attendees and the entire Internet with a outfits by Tamaki Kotatsu from fire force.

In the photograph, the singer appears with her hair tied in two pigtails, wearing a two-piece pink outfit and Tamaki appears in the print. Eilish even makes a few nods to the character, like her hairstyle, but just a few firework effects are missing to make it more realistic.

Billie’s photography went around the whole world that even the official accounts of the creator Atsuhi Ohkubo and the anime fire forcewho reacted and got a big surprise for the tribute made by the American singer.

It is not the first time that Billie has shown her fanaticism for anime, as she has previously worn unique outfits from other works such as death note, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Shingeki no Kyojinamong others.

Nor would it be the first time that a famous person shows his fanaticism towards the anime industry or any work in general, so it could also be all otakus in their spare time. Are you a fan of Billie Eilish’s work?

***

