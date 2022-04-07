Billie Eilish hopes her new album will make “people break up with their boyfriends”

Billie Eilish has opened up about what to expect from her highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.

Talking with rolling stone For the magazine’s latest cover story, the Grammy-winning pop singer said fans shouldn’t take her album title literally, saying, “Hardly any of the songs on this album are upbeat.”

Eilish also noted, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t take advantage of them.”

From her megafame, Eilish reflected on what has changed in her life in recent years, since the release of her Grammy-winning debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“It’s sad because I can’t give the fans everything they want,” he said.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I understand why (my favorite celebrities) couldn’t do all the things I wanted them to do. It would make no sense to people who are not in this world. If I said what I was thinking right now, (fans) would feel the same way I did when I was 11 years old. They would say, ‘It would be so easy. You could do it’. No. It’s crazy how many things you don’t think about before they’re right in front of you.”

Happier Than Ever It arrives on July 30.