Benji Madden writes a birthday message for his wife Cameron Diaz on her 49th birthday

Absence makes the heart grow fond… or not.

In Netflix’s amazing new reality dating series “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (premiering Wednesday, April 6), six couples temporarily separate from their partner to hang out with other people, even going so far as to live with someone the rest. At the end of the ordeal, they must decide if they’re ready to get back together with their original partner…or if they felt the spark with someone else and want to move on. Unsurprisingly, the show was created by the same geniuses behind “Love Is Blind,” and, like that series, is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

“It was weird, it was a unique experience,” Lauren Pounds, 30, a waitress from Austin, Texas (like everyone else on the show), told The Post. “After two and a half years of dating, being rejected from the dating pool is a bit of a problem. It’s so unnatural. You go [on the show] in a committed relationship, and they break you up and speed date you. And obviously you see your persona on a date with someone else. And then you’re separated from them, and you can’t talk, and then you have to move in with a stranger…it’s completely crazy.

“The Ultimatum” features couple Lauren and Nate (left) and couple Hunter and Alexis (right).

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the hosts of “The Ultimatum.” ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Lauren participated in “The Ultimatum” with Nate, her boyfriend whom she has known in some way for more than a decade. Nate wants children, but Lauren is leaning towards a childless life.

“It wasn’t a resounding no or a resounding yes, it was something that I needed to explore a little more,” he said. “So continuing there, I thought I was going to miraculously work this out with someone else. I wanted to marry him, and he wanted to marry me, and that was just kid stuff, which was very frustrating, because everything else about our relationship was so good.

However, Lauren didn’t like seeing Nate hang out with other girls on the show and even ended up crying in the shower for a few days.

Zay (left) and Rae, another couple in “The Ultimatum”.

Randall (left) and Shanique, another couple in “The Ultimatum.”

“The way the dates were arranged, I was sitting talking to another guy, whose girlfriend was sitting talking to Nathan a few feet away. So I got really emotional…and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s horrible. That’s not natural, you’re not supposed to see your partner on a date with another person whose partner are on a date with, too. It was really messy. I was like, ‘What have I gotten us into?’ »

Spoiler alert: Lauren and Nate ended up leaving the show early and shutting down the entire company. “I think hanging out with other people, I realized, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to be in that scene anymore,'” she said. , and I was like, ‘I have a good person, I really don’t. I don’t want to go through that again, I don’t want to be single. And I found my person, I just need to work my problems specifically with him, and not focus on others.

April Marie, 24, a corporate recruiter, went on the show because her boyfriend of two years, Jake Cunningham, 26, had been slow to settle down.

He said hanging out with other people was a “fun experience.”

“I am a people person, and it opened my shell again to that alluring butterfly feeling. It was fun to see, ‘This is what it would be without Jake,’ she said.

Jake (left) and April went to “The Ultimatum” to find common ground.

But it also hurt April to see Jake single and mixing.

“Deep down, seeing Jake having fun… was definitely unfortunate at the time of filming. This was three weeks of very uncomfortable meetings [someone else], and I was trying to educate Jake and talk to him, but we disagreed. It was a little traumatic, like, ‘What did I do?’ »

But, during the three weeks that April spent living with another boy on the show, she was able to find clarity.

Randall, Hunter and Zay, the guys from “The Ultimatum”, toast their new life as singles. JODY DOMINGUE/NETFLIX

“That experience was the time of my life,” he said. “Get together [the other guy], we did something every day, and every night was something new. I was like, ‘This is how a relationship should be. A relationship should be adventurous. It was my takeout. “I want that feeling now, and I want that feeling even after I leave the show.” So the relationship [with the other guy] it was mainly about finding myself.

Ultimately, she says, she is grateful to have participated in “The Ultimatum.”

“It was the hardest three months of my life,” he said. “But sometimes you need a hard lesson to learn what you need.”