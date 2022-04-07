Ben Affleck Too Played Superman And These Pictures Prove It – CINEMABLEND

If there is a version of Batman that has been controversial and, to date, continues to divide the public, it is that of Ben Affleck, who will return as the Dark Knight in ‘The Flash’, but… did you know that he also played Superman? And there are photos!

batman is in theaters around the world with Robert Pattinson as Gotham’s new Bruce Wayne, but we must not lose sight of the fact that Ben Affleck he still has his batsuit hung up and ready to go. Also known as Batffleck will be back on the big screen with Flash on par with Michael Keaton in a story that will present different realities equal to a multiverse. And speaking of different versions of superheroes, did you know that Jennifer Lopez’s current partner also played Superman?

The popularity of the powerful Kryptonian has marked the history of cinema, television and, of course, pop culture. This leads to Ben Affleck to the next level as the only actor to play Detective Bat as Superman on the big screen. This happened in the movie Hollywoodland.

This is what Ben Affleck looks like playing George Reeves as Superman.



This film follows private investigator Louis Simo (Adrien Brody), who through connections with the company he used to work for is hired by Helen Bessolo (Lois Smith). to investigate the death of his son, actor George Reeves, responsible for starring the adventures of superman in 1952a role that he never enjoyed for labeling it as a “caricature”.

Was Ben Affleck already living in the DC multiverse since 2006?



And yes, Affleck played George Reeves in this biopic directed by Allen Coulter, for this reason he wore the most famous suit of DC Comics, that of Superman. He even had the neat hairstyle of that time as he placed his fists on his waist in the characteristic superhero pose..

This immediately converts to Ben Affleck as the only person in Hollywood who has managed to play this pair of iconic superheroes on film. And just to get a clear record of Affleck’s taste for comic book characters, it’s worth remembering that he also introduced Matt Murdock in Daredevil, although this hero comes from the Marvel firm.