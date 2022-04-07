Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reflect on their friendship after returning to work on ‘The Last Showdown’

Two of the great stars of Hollywood, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, not only have one of the closest friendships behind the scenes, but also continue to make a great team when it comes to writing screenplays and producing blockbuster movies. Nearly 25 years ago, they both wrote and produced ‘The unstoppable Will Hunting‘, a film about a young mathematical genius, which received nine nominations for Oscar awards. Finally, they took an Oscar Award each to the best original screenplay.

Since then, the two actors have remained friends, and today they premiere their new project together, ‘the last duel‘. Film presented last Saturday in New York and on the red carpet the actors reflected on their friendship over the years to ET.

For Ben Affleck, the years have flown by: “Throughout those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together, so it doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen this guy in 25 years,’ but it’s nice! It’s great to do another movie with him“.

What’s more, when it comes to working together as writers and stars on ‘The Last Showdown,’ Affleck confesses: “We loved it”and to the delight of the public, the actor stated: “We definitely want to do more“.





Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the premiere of ‘The Last Showdown’ | Getty

What Matt Damon thinks about his friendship with Affleck

Damon recounted how surprised he is by the longevity of their careers since they wrote Good Will Hunting. The actor joked: “If you told me what 25 years ago [estaríamos aquí esta noche]would say: ‘We did it? We keep working? How good!‘”

Thinking about everything they’ve accomplished since their inception, Matt thinks it’s still truly amazing what they’ve had to accomplish to make movies happen.

“It’s a great thing to have an idea and then write something and create something from scratch,” Damon shared. “Then it costs a lot and you feel a lot of gratitude to the hundreds of people working on it and making it better.

Both stars have shown that they are proud of their work together, but also of having maintained such a healthy and lasting friendship over so many years. The public will be able to enjoy his latest work, ‘The last duel’, the next October 29 in theaters.

Surely you are interested in:

The economic ruin of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck before succeeding in Hollywood: “We were broke”