Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are caught arguing in the street – Movie News

Jennifer Garner, an actress who recently starred in ‘The Adam Project’, met her ex-husband Ben Affleck, with whom she had an airy discussion in the streets of Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have had a relationship full of ups and downs. The couple maintained a relationship for more than 10 years, they met on the set of Pearl Harbor (2001), although the commitment officially began in 2004. They were recently spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, allegedly having a rather tense argument outdoors.

The images were published by Daily Mail, a medium specialized in the paparazzi. In the photographs, Ben Affleck was seen lighting a cigarette and looking a little upset. However, the following captures showed Jennifer Garner very attentive to what her ex-husband had to say.

Did they really fight?



The vignettes have become a pretext to highlight the story that we already knew: Affleck is a somewhat violent guy and Garner has never crossed the line, neither in his time as a couple nor now that they are divorced but have a good relationship for the three children they share. The reality is that few of us know what happens within the extinct marriage and what their roles are in the relationship..

What we can say is that, during an interview with Howard SternAffleck spoke about Jennifer Garner and accused that his alcoholism began, in large part, because he was unhappy in his life as a couple with the actress of the adam project. The statements took those who had closely followed the actors by surprise, as Ben repeated every time he had the opportunity how important Garner was to him.

It is speculated that the fight could have been born as a result of the news that Ben and Jennifer Lopez (marry me) are in negotiations to buy a mansion together in Bel Air, Los Angeles, whose price amounts to 50 million dollars.

In 2018, Ben and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce. On the other hand, the interpreter of Batman from the Zack Snyder era resumed his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the singer and actress with whom he was engaged before marrying Garner.

Jennifer stayed in the car to eat a hamburger.



In the photographs of Daily Mail Jennifer Lopez also appears, eating a hamburger inside the car in which she was waiting for Ben Affleck. But don’t worry, this didn’t happen at the same time as the fight, although it obviously sounds like a pretty funny story.