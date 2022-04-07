Baftas 2022: Emma Watson fans react to the “subtle criticism” she made of JK Rowling

Emma Watson seemed to take a jab at JK Rowling at the Baftas on Sunday night, March 13.

When presenter Rebel Wilson introduced the Harry Potter star to the stage, she said: “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know that she is a witch.”

Watson then emphasized: “I am here for all the witches!”.

A viewer posted a clip of the moment on Twitter, writing, “Emma Watson destroying JK.”

“Great that Emma Watson threw subtle criticism at JK Rowling at the #BAFTAs #LGBWithTheT #JKDoesntSpeakForMe,” someone else added.

A third wrote: “Was Emma Watson making fun of JK Rowling? what Queen”.

Earlier that night, Wilson had dropped a hint at Rowling.

The comedian, who has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram for the past year, addressed the fact that she “looks different” and has had a “transformation,” adding: “I hope JK Rowling still approve it”.

Wilson’s joke was a reference to Rowling’s controversial views on transgender people. This week, the author was criticized on social media for a tweet about International Women’s Day.

In a thread criticizing the Labor Party’s stance on gender and equality, the Harry Potter author wrote: “Apparently, under a Labor government, today will become the day of We Must Not Be Named.”

Rowling also criticized Nicola Sturgeon for a proposed law in Scotland that would simplify the way trans people’s genders are recognised.

Rowling’s views on trans rights have sparked backlash in the past. the actress of american crime storySarah Paulson once told Rowling to “shut up” in an Instagram post, while several Harry Potter stars have distanced themselves from the author.

She has repeatedly rejected the idea that she is “transphobic” and has said that she “knows and loves” trans people.

At this year’s Baftas, which took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the sci-fi epic dunes Denis Villeneuve’s led the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog, which racked up a total of eight.

The Power of the Dog he won the main awards at the ceremony, but lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch went home empty-handed, a defeat he took lightly while on stage later that night.

Wilson, who was hosting for the first time, made jokes about Vladimir Putin, the Christmas parties at 10 Downing Street (the residence of the British prime minister) and Will Smith’s marriage.