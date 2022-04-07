Avengers: Endgame | Robert Downey Jr. Nearly Ruined Iron Man’s Epic Finale With Silly One-Line Quotes

Whether we like it or not, Avengers: Endgame (95%) has gone down in history as the highest-grossing film, the one that took first place from Avatar (83%) after 10 years, and for millions of Marvel fans, it was an unforgettable show, especially for that final battle where Captain America said “Avengers Assembled”, and for the sacrifice of Iron Man, which ends with the words he said at the end of his first film: “I am Iron Man”.

However, at some point, that scene that caused so many feelings in the audience was going to be very different, and due to the actor’s influence, it could have had absurd phrases that would have ruined the moment. It has already been repeated ad nauseam that Marvel abuses comedy, and if Iron Man had said the phrases that Robert Downey Jr. had in mind, some fans would have said that this was one more test.

In a recent interview on the Hypochondriactor Podcast (via TheDirect), the also actor of Dolittle (28%) said that his ideas were that Iron Man said, before snapping his fingers with the Infinity Stones, “You are very screwed”, and “Oh, snap”:

I had so many alternative lines that I wanted to present… Oh my God, let me think. They were all super cocky lines like she was trying to, you know, dumb things like, ‘You’re so screwed’ or whatever. […] Ah, I was going to say ‘Oh, snap’.

Asked why those lines didn’t make it into the final version, Downey Jr. admitted that they were too much. smart-ass, a term that describes Tony Stark / Iron Man very well, as it refers to someone who is intelligent but acts arrogantly as if he knows everything. However, put a sentence smart-ass at such an important time, it would not have been appropriate, and the editor was the one who saved the day:

I’ll tell you why [no se usaron mis frases]they were too smart-ass and it was the whole arc of the character and it was, I think… maybe one of the great ideas of our editors, or one of the writers, to say that we had to go back to the first movie and make it your last words are the words of your origin… we love book auctions.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to have reached its peak and that we would never have a show of these magnitudes again, but in 2021 the fans were surprised with the series WandaVision (95%), Falcon and the Winter Soldier (97%) and Loki (96%), and in December the biggest surprise was Spider-Man: No Way Home (92%), a film that brought back the two actors who had played Spider-Man in the past.

Coming up next is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men. There are rumors that we will have numerous cameos, but so far nothing other than Stewart’s has been confirmed. When will we have something as big as Avengers: Endgame? In their own way, Spider-Man: No Way Home It was, and had it been released in China, it would perhaps rank higher in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, currently sitting at 6th place. maybe Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may not break as many box office records, but it may pave the way for the next Endgame, now with a lot of potential thanks to the existence of the multiverse.

