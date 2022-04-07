ASAP Rocky: who he is, his biography and everything about his romance with Rihanna

Recently Rihanna and ASAP Rocky They surprised the world with the first images of the couple waiting for their firstborn, but,who is asap rockythe father of Riri’s baby? We tell you more about the man who stole the heart of the sexy singer from Barbados and who will soon become the sexiest father of 2022.

Who is ASAP Rocky and what is his real name?

The full name of the singer is Rakim Nakache Mayers, but the world identifies him by his original stage name. The idea behind this special stage name? The Rihanna’s boyfriend is a member of the group hip hop A$AP Moba name that clearly inspired him to adopt his nickname, although he is also known as Lord Flacko.

We love to see ASAP and Riri so in love. Getty Images

What does A$AP Rocky mean?

Actually the stage name he uses ‘A$AP Rocky’ (Rihanna’s baby daddy) has different meanings like Assassinating Snitches and Police (Killing Snitches and Cops), Always Strive and Prosper (Always Strive and Prosper) and Acronym Symbolizing Any Purpose (Acronym Symbolizing Any Purpose).

What does Rihanna’s boyfriend do?

ASAP Rocky He was born on October 3, 1988 in Harlem, New York, and in addition to being one of the most prominent rappers of the moment, this 32-year-old performer is also a prominent producer, actor, writer and director.

In addition to being talented and handsome, the rapper is one of the most important fashion icons of the last decade (since he is an expert in combining looks with haute couture). Among some of his favorite brands, we can find pieces by Alexander Wang, Raf Simons, Rick Owens, Phillip Lim, Jil Sander, Martin Margiela and Jeremy Scott in his everyday outfits.