Ansel Elgort on Michael Mann and “Tokyo Vice”: “Spielberg warned me that he was going to make me work very hard”

Set in 1990s Japan, the new HBO Max series delves into the country’s criminal world through the eyes of a journalist and a detective. Directed by Michael Mann. (HBOMax)

The actor who comes to star Love without barriers Steven Spielberg went from two hours of dance practice a day to four hours of Japanese lessons for his character in Tokyo Vicea six-episode series that premiered hbo max This Thursday, April 7. The series is produced by Michael Mann (Fire against fire, Collateral) who also directs the first episode. From street dance to American journalist based in Japan under the orders of one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood, Ansel told Infobae about his experience.

“I didn’t have in mind that Michael Mann and steven spielberg they had produced the film that Mann made with Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise [Colateral]. I started to ask and Spielberg warned me that he was going to make me work very hard, but that he believed that as long as I was willing to work as hard as always, we would get along very well, ”Elgort said about moving from one project to another and having the chance to discuss it directly with Spielberg. But he got a second opinion and wrote to Jamie Foxx. He replied: “He can’t stand stupid things. Michael Mann is a great director to work with.”

“Tokyo Vice”, the new HBO Max fiction that marks the return of Michael Mann to television. (HBO)

Ansel Elgortwithout making those enormous transformations to which actors like Jared Leto or Christian bale, composed characters as different as remembered. He was the designated driver for a gang of thieves in BabyDriverthen the dancer and gang member of Love without barriers, and participated in the series Divergent like the questioned Caleb. For Tokyo Vice the change and challenge also required a lot of training, both martial and linguistic: “Michael [Mann] initially he wanted me to take Japanese classes for 9 hours every day. ‘That’s how it works,’ he would tell me. But then Alan Paul [productor ejecutivo de la serie], fortunately to my rescue, said that maybe 4 hours a day was enough because he also had other things to do, like aikido and everything related to journalism, among other things. And Michael Mann agreed.”

The challenge, in addition to submitting to the hard work proposed by the director of Miami Vicewas to get involved in a project based on reality. Tokyo Vice It is an adaptation of a book written by Jake Adelstein, a journalist who reported in the first person his closeness to the yakuza, the Japanese mafia that in the 90s was as powerful as it was unattainable. To achieve a better interpretation of Adelstein, Elgort I had to get to know him and adopt some of his main characteristics: “I showed up at his house and the first thing he told me was: ‘Today I’m going to investigate this story. We’re going to go to the courtroom, we’re going to wait outside, because we don’t have a way in, and we’re going to listen to everyone who’s going to come out of there and talk about what just happened in the courtroom.’” The actor acknowledged that in one day he learned a few keys on “how to practice journalism.”

Michael Mann on the set of “Tokyo Vice”, the HBO Max series. (HBOMax)

That was a little close up. Ansel Elgort with journalism. A very short one trying to capture more of the essence of Jake Adelstein, but during filming and the story, he still had things to say about the profession, specifically about the police branch: “What I learned about the role of the police journalist is that they work with the police. However, they also work to keep the police honest because they must take a police report, then double-check its authenticity and try to get the word of everyone who might have been involved. They have to paint the whole picture. And in a way, he is a public servant because he does make sure that justice is done when sometimes it isn’t.”

Tokyo Vice It is not only a series about the Japanese mafia in the 90s and its implications in politics and even in society, it also dives into the depths of Japanese culture, its most pleasant parts, its wisdom, but also its darkest side. : the position of women, the place that a foreigner occupies in sectors strictly occupied by locals such as the newspaper yomiuri shimbun. All of this encompasses the fiction of six episodes with an excellent first chapter and a fairly well-achieved development with a specific record of that time and of the investigation. On the experience, the actor was blunt: “I worked very hard, trying to immerse myself and get the skill set that this character needed and take the challenges from him. But, in conclusion, it was wonderful. Being in Tokyo was so much fun.”

“Tokyo Vice” poster. (HBOMax)

Tokyo Vice premieres this Thursday, April 7 hbo max and every Thursday it will present two new premiere episodes.

