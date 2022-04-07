Another millionaire in the NFL, Stefon Diggs is approaching 100 million

ANDThe wide receiver of the buffalobills, Stephen Diggs, You will never have to feel undervalued again. The fifth-round draft pick who became one of the best playmakers in the NFL after being traded by Minnesota to Buffalo two years ago, he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The deal was first reported by ESPN earlier in the day.

TO diggs28, had two years left on his current contract, and the extension locked him in until the 2027 season.

Diggs entered into the deal on his account. Twitter by publishing a video clip of the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”, in which the actor Leonardo Dicaprio announces “I’m not leaving”.

The agreement represents the dynamic spark that diggs has provided to what has become an offensive of Bills pass-first, and the instant chemistry you’ve established with the quarterback Josh Allen.

OFFICIAL: Bills sign star Stefon Diggs to a 4-year, $104 million deal that includes $70 million guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/z1z1DijVQt ? Blood NFL (@BloodNFL) April 6, 2022

The Bills acquired diggs28, in a swap with the minnesota vikings in March 2020 in exchange for four draft picks, including a first-round pick. Since that trade, Diggs has had two of the best seasons of his career, including his first two appearances on the Professionals Bowl.