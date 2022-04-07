Anne Hathaway will be the new hustler on Apple TV +

Anne Hathaway is the last star Hollywood to join the wave of productions about imposters, scams and failed businesses with “We Crashed”a apple tv+ series which reviews the financial scandals surrounding the co-working office company WeWork.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

“It is not something new, they are stories so old like humanity, the only thing that has changed are the tools and that now we are beginning to know the digital space“, analyzes in an interview with Efe the Oscar-winning actress in 2013 for “Les Miserables”.

“We Crashed” supposes the first television role for Hathaway who said goodbye to “Get Real” in 2000 and embarked on a career on the big screen that immortalized her name in films like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “The Princess Diaries.”

Discover!

‘The Squid Game’ could revive some characters in its second season

Irene Azuela in five acts

5 series that were created by women and you probably did not know

In its return to televisionthe actress embodies one of the founders of WeWork, a popular company born in 2010, during the fever for the co-working spaces (“coworking”), which came to be valued at about 50,000 million dollars, until it was discovered that it inflated their accounts and resembled a pyramid scam.

own Hathaway admits to being interested in the idea behind the motto “fake it till you make it” because in certain areas it comes to be respected.

“I have done it myself. When I auditioned for ‘Brokeback Mountain’ I said I could ride a horse when I didn’t know how. I had the intention of learning, yes, but at that moment I lied”, he recalls about one of the papers that catapulted his name to the cinema frontline.

According to his own example, if someone wants something and achieves it “we don’t question it”, but if it fails it is when we don’t hesitate to point the finger.

what it points to “We Crashed” is one of the most surreal stories of the investment speculation of Eunited states

Based on the podcast “We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork”, the series tells the story of Adam (Jared Leto) and Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway), who founded WeWork as a coworking space rental business. They grew to 12,500 employees in 29 countries and diversified into housing, education, and gyms.

His brand reached a global value of 47,000 million dollars in less than a decade and then collapsed just as it was going to go public, amid pyramid scheme accusations.

“The Serie narrates how the relationship of the two influenced the rise and fall of the company – details Anne Hathaway-. It’s quite complex.”

While he was an ambitious businessman in New Yorkshe was a yoga instructor and aspiring actress in The Angels who became a kind of “spiritual guide” for the company.

“We Crashed” comes in the heat of other productions that relate real frauds such as “The Dropout”, about the company of Silicon Valley that he promised to revolutionize medicine and that he ended his director in court; “Inventing Anna”; or “The Tinder Swindler”.

“We live in a time of great global access and things are taking on epic proportions,” analyzes the actress.

The speculative bubbles, the fever for cryptocurrencies or the NFT that grab the headlines day after day are the result of a world in which, he believes, Hathaway, “everything grows much faster than in the past.”

You may also like: Jared Leto describes his role in “Morbius”

“People are trying to link the capitalist practices with a spiritual meaning and I’m not sure how that will go. I don’t think I have much of a future,” she highlights.

“We Crashed” it also serves as a social mirror of the corporate culture that succeeds in United States and it infects the rest of the world, agree its creators Lee Eisenberg & Drew Crevello.

“It makes us wonder what it says about ourselves that someone like that could attract investors, millions of dollars and the dreams of hundreds of employees“, point Anne Hathaway.

* With information from EFE

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram