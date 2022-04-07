Anne Hathaway speaks openly about motherhood

Anne Hathaway’s trick to rejuvenate her face without injections or surgery

In order to help those who are or have been in a similar situation, Anne Hathaway publicly confessed last 2019, in the same post from Instagram where she announced that she would be a mother for the second time, the multiple infertility problems she had faced. That publication and the subsequent interviews that the interpreter has given, speaking openly about it, have been very well received by the public, who has seen with good eyes that someone with her popularity has given visibility to such an important issue.

This very week, in new statements by Hathaway to WSJAnne reaffirmed those words and was honest about how she felt after being a mother, rather, on the way to achieve it. “I didn’t feel completely down to earth until I became a mother”has explained.

“It’s not that I lacked integrity, but it made me want to be completely me, on every level, true to my word,” she said. “And that meant stopping whatever nonsense I had inside of me. And they’re small breaks that you give yourself sometimes when you know you’re not giving your best,” he added.

Likewise, the interpreter herself princess by surprisea spoke of the future idea of ​​expanding the family -the actress and also the actor Adam Shulman have two children-, and although he left the door open, he did not downplay what this process entails and the negative aspects, sometimes forgotten.

“There is this tendency to idealize getting pregnant, having children, in a light, as if everything is positive. But I know from my own experience… it’s much more complicated than that,” she explained. Further, Anne noted that “when you discover that your pain is shared by others… you just think, I feel that it is useful information to have, so I am not isolated in my pain” and pointed out, “what is there to be ashamed of? This is pain, and that is part of life,” she added.

Despite speaking of his personal experience, this type of public statement continues to be of vital importance for those who are also in the process of expanding the family and the road is being complicated or they are encountering great difficulties in the stage prior to childbirth.

