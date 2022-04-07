Angel City FC, the new soccer ‘star’ in Los Angeles

Women’s soccer has returned to Los Angeles with the Angel City FC franchise. After a long wait, the club has made its debut and the excitement is evident among the fans.

In Los Angeles, city of champions, women’s soccer claims its place in the elite of the sport. But not only with the players on the field of play, but also in leadership positions.

“It’s an inspiration, us playing and the bosses up there and the truth is that I really like playing for this team for that reason too, because I have some bosses up there and that helps everyone who comes and they see bosses and not bosses Angel City’s Spanish midfielder Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel shared.

INVESTORS TO THE “HOLLYWOOD”

The group of investors behind Angel City is a very Hollywood-esque one. It is one of the only teams that has a majority of women investors and directors.





The four founding partners are the investor, Kara Northman; the renowned American actress, Natalie Portman; businessman and husband of Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian; and the businesswoman, julie uhrmanwho serves as President of the club.

They are followed in the group of investors by actresses such as Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, sophia bush, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera and Christina Aguileraas well as the athletes Mia Ham, Abby Wambach, Candace Parkeramong many others.

Women’s professional soccer had already had a stop in Los Angeles; however, it was a very short stay. The Los Angeles Sol team debuted in the 2009 campaign in the Professional League, but after a year, it was dissolved. The team’s shares were returned by the original company to the league and this, in turn, did not find new investors to take charge of the team, hence its disappearance.

More than a decade later and now, with a strong group of investors, women’s soccer has been able to return. This 2022 meant the debut of Angel City FC in the National Women’s Soccer League of the United States (NWSL, for its acronym in English). The club has played two games in the Challenge Cup, which is a mini tournament prior to the start of the regular season on April 29.

THE CHEER

Animation groups have been formed to support the team during the 90 minutes of the matches. The porra seeks to convey an atmosphere of inclusion and diversity. Among their songs, you can hear lyrics in Spanish that allude to the Latino community, which is part of the essence of the Los Angeles neighborhood.

“Personally I am very excited. Los Angeles had the LA Sol at some point. It was sad when they closed, but here we are again with a women’s team in Los Angeles and it is our time. Here we are to fly and teach everyone that soccer of women, we are here,” shared Carlisa Perdomo, a member of Angel City FC’s Mosaic cheerleader.

In the two games that the club has played, founding members like Natalie Portman and julie fudy They have come to dance and sing with the baton.

The team is playing the Challenge Cup at Cal State Fullerton University’s Titan Stadium. Once the regular season begins, their home games will take place at Banc of California Stadium, home of LAFC.

For its games at the Banc of California, Angel City has sold more than 14,000 season tickets. Their regular season home debut will be on April 29 hosting the North Carolina Courage.

ATTRACTIVE MARKET

With the creation of the Los Angeles franchise, there is no doubt that it is an attractive market in all aspects for the arrival of players. Angel City has world champion American Christen Press up front as its star. Similarly, they have the former English player Freya Coombe as technical director.

In addition, the Los Angeles market is one that excites rivals alike thinking about future possibilities.

“Whenever we come to Los Angeles, Latino fans make us feel at home. You don’t know what might happen later, I don’t close the door on any team,” said Mexican defender Jimena López, current OL Reign player.

The Mexican national team is one of the few players born in Mexico who participate in the NWSL.

“For me it is an honor, I think there are three or four Mexicans in this league. I think it is important that more (players) begin to take this leap to help the national team and help Mexican soccer. It has been a great challenge and it’s serving me a lot,” said Jimena in an interview with ESPN Sports.

“This league has given me a lot. The intensity that is carried in this league is not found in another part of the world. The same and in the top teams in the world, but here all the teams are strong. Anyone can beat them anyone and that’s what we need as a team, learn to resolve and act at these rates of pressure”, he added, after facing Angel City FC in the Cup.

The Los Angeles team represents an inspiration and opens up possibilities for all the girls in the region who can see their favorite players on the field of play and even experience a close-up at the end of the games for a photo and autograph with them.

“Look up to the sky, my dear, you know you have wings, fly, fly,” says one of the chants of the porra. And that is precisely the mission of the club: to inspire and empower women to fly towards their dreams.