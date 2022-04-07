Ana Isabelle strengthens her musical career by signing with WK Records

The musical career of the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Anna Isabelle will initiate a solid work and globalization strategy guided by the company W.K. Recordsan innovative music and entertainment company that operates from Miami to the entire world.

Ana Isabelle signed a contract in recent days with the record company that from now on will be in charge of directing and maximizing the musical career of the talented artist.

The multifaceted is experiencing one of its best moments, having participated in projects such as “West Side Story” -from steven spielberg– and on television in the series “FBI Most Wanted”, among many others. Her charisma and her talent in song, composition and dance position her as a complete artist with strong potential. Owner of an impressive voice, Ana Isabelle will undertake a tailor-made musical project to maximize her vocal resource and her interpretive talent on guitar and piano.

“We are very excited to welcome Ana Isabelle to the WK Records family, where we will accompany her in this new stage and witness her international development, not only in music, but also in her time in Hollywood,” he said. Horacio Rodriguez, CEO of WK Records.

“I am happy and grateful to be part of WK Records, a company that understands and receives my concerns as a singer-songwriter and has the vision to build a high-class record production. I will be working with an impressive team of professionals who are experts in all matters surrounding a musical release and I am sure that the work we will do will be welcomed by the public”, said the artist in written statements.

WK Records is the brainchild of Walter Kolm, one of the most prominent figures in the Latin music industry and CEO of WK Entertainment, one of the leading artist management agencies in Latin America, the United States and Europe that manages the careers of stars. global like: Carlos Vives, Maluma, Wisin, Prince Royce, CNCO and Emily, among other great artists.

The label serves as a bridge to the global music market and as an incubator for artists from the United States, Puerto Rico, Spain and Latin America. It is the home of the reggaeton star Alex RoseGrammy-nominated and Latin Grammy-winning artist and producer Foreign Teckthe Argentine trap star Seven Kayne and the viral sensation Cheo Galicianamong many other great artists.

Founded in June 2020 under its parent company WK Entertainment, a leading artist management firm in the industry, WKR has quickly become one of the preeminent independent music companies, recently named one of Billboard’s top 10 Latin record labels by Billboard. 2021 in the music industry.

In less than two years since its creation, WK Records (in association with La Base Music Group) managed to position the world #1 TikTok song in Spanish of 2021 with “Fiel” by Los Legendarios, Wisin and Jhay Cortez along with multiple hits and 6 singles on the global Spotify chart including Alex Rose and Rauw Alejandro “Me Fije” and Fuego, Duki, Manuel Turizo “Una Vaina Loca”. The company has also achieved three Diamond Certifications, 27 Platinum Certifications and 30 Gold Certifications in the United States, Latin America and Spain.