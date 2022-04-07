Amber Heard is looking to join one of Warner Bros.’s most successful franchises.

In the last moment, Amber Heard She has had some ups and downs in her personal life, but now she is determined to move forward with her career. A few years ago the actress joined the tape of Aquaman, making his landing in the DC Extended Universe. And he’ll be back soon for the sequel Aquaman 2.

Although it is unknown what his future plans are, Heard has a strategy in hand that could take her to one of the most successful series of all times. And that he would once again put her on the warpath with an aspect of her personal life.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker