Amber Heard is looking to join one of Warner Bros.’s most successful franchises.

In the last moment, Amber Heard She has had some ups and downs in her personal life, but now she is determined to move forward with her career. A few years ago the actress joined the tape of Aquaman, making his landing in the DC Extended Universe. And he’ll be back soon for the sequel Aquaman 2.

Although it is unknown what his future plans are, Heard has a strategy in hand that could take her to one of the most successful series of all times. And that he would once again put her on the warpath with an aspect of her personal life.

The latest information suggests that the 35 year old interpreter I would be looking to enter the world of Harry Potter. At the moment it is not clear what project she could join, but everything indicates that the actress would be willing to make the move now that her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, is definitely out of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp’s departure was precipitated after the legal and media battle that broke out between the two.

Apparently the actress has her eyes on the saga for some time, but did not want to be part of it while Depp was involved. Now that she’s out, Heard would be looking to get into the potential Harry Potter series being developed on HBO Max.

Previously, Heard was part of the series The Stand, based on one of Stephen King’s fictions. According to what has transpired, the idea of ​​the actress is to be part of some long term project And not just a feature film.

It should be noted that at the moment there is nothing confirmed. It is also not known if this decision of the actress could have any impact on her participation in the dc world, given its constant expansion and interaction of different characters, Princess Mera could appear in other tapes. We will have to wait and see if Amber Heard finally makes her entrance to the magical world And what kind of role does he play? Meanwhile, the actress prepares to begin filming Aquaman 2 alongside Jason Momoa.