Amazon puts more video games at 3×2; there are games for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox

Amazon Mexico has incredible promotions that have made it one of our favorite online stores. In fact, right now it has a 3×2 promotion on selected video games that you can take advantage of to expand your game collection or get a gift for your favorite gamer without having to pay more.

What happens is that Amazon Mexico confirmed that its 3×2 promotion in video games expands with more titles. Thanks to this, you have the opportunity to take 3 games for PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch and only pay for 2. However, keep in mind that the game you will receive as a gift will be the one with the lowest price.

If you have been on the lookout, you surely remember that a few days ago we told you that Amazon Mexico had this promotion. That said, this time there are a lot of games that didn’t apply before and now you can get 3×2. We leave you a selection of those that caught our attention and that we think may interest you. The same here you can check the complete list of games in promotion.

It is worth mentioning that the list that we leave you below is ordered by consoles for your convenience; however, you can combine titles from different consoles and receive the promotion. For example, you can get 2 for Switch and 1 for Xbox or until each game is for a different console.

switch

PlayStation

Xbox

