Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: these are the favorite movies of the moment

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Amazon Primewhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Amazon Prime United States:

1. the wheel of time

The lives of four young men are forever changed when a stranger arrives in their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Dark. They must decide whether to leave the fate of the world in the hands of the unknown (and themselves) before the Dark One escapes from his prison and the Last Battle begins.

two. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

3. the proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict blockbuster publisher from New York who, due to a problem with her visa, suddenly faces deportation to Canada, her country of origin. To avoid this and to keep her visa in the United States, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has been torturing for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the farce, but with some conditions. The “couple” then goes to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, accustomed to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that are beyond any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent hot on her trail, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

Four. the protégé

A hacker and his associates accidentally steal millions of dollars from a crime boss and are forced to go into hiding to avoid the consequences.

5. the wheel of time

The lives of four young men are forever changed when a stranger arrives in their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Dark. They must decide whether to leave the fate of the world in the hands of the unknown (and themselves) before the Dark One escapes from his prison and the Last Battle begins.

6. tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) on a desperate quest. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

7. this is war

Two CIA agents, great friends since childhood, fall in love with the same woman. Their friendship disappears and they engage in a battle of epic proportions that will put New York City in check.

8. be the Ricardos

Film about the actress, television pioneer, Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the successful series of the time ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband, Desi Arnaz, face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage. .

9. Sweet Home Alabama

Melanie is a New York fashion designer engaged to the city’s golden bachelor. But the young woman hides a past full of secrets. Take Jake, for example, a handsome redneck she married in high school who refuses to divorce her. Determined to end her troubled marriage once and for all, Melanie returns to her home in Alabama to confront her past. She there she understands that even if a girl leaves the South, the South never leaves her.

10. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the bestselling book “The Bar of High Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and professional dreams. From a stool at his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up alongside a quirky group of local characters.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The arrival of Amazon Prime to the streaming war

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about streaming

More about Amazon