All about the controversial separation between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Socialite, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West -now known as Ye- divorced in early March, but the controversy over their separation has not stopped, mainly because there are still parental issues to resolve and the singer attacks the your ex’s new partner

The count. At the end of 2020, the celebrity media began to publish rumors about the couple’s breakup and reported that they had gone to therapy to try to save their marriage.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce with shared custody of their four children. A month earlier, the magazine Us Weekly had posted that Kardashian had the couple’s estates and finances set up to be divided equally between the two.

In April of that year, Kanye answered the divorce petition and added that they were separating due to irreconcilable differences.

Kim later spoke about their breakup on the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, where she stated that she was disappointed to be her third divorce. The socialite was married in the past to producer Damon Thomas and former basketball player Kris Humphries.

In October, Kim and comedian Pete Davidson were first seen holding hands. However, their romance was officially confirmed by Davidson in February 2022.

In December, Kim filed the necessary documents to proceed with the divorce. Days later, according to Cosmopolitan magazine, Kanye bought a mansion right across from her house and denied through multiple concerts, interviews and songs that he is separating from her.

The businesswoman, 41, and the comedian, 28, enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas in January. | Credit: GrosbyGroup.

Unfiltered. In January 2022, Kim posted a story about her relationship with her ex-husband on her Instagram, stating that “divorce is hard enough for our kids and Kanye’s obsession with control and manipulating our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing more pain for everyone.”

She says she has wanted a healthy separation from the beginning, but her ex-partner makes every step difficult, and she wants them to be able to handle custody of their children privately.

controversies. The dislike of the artist towards his ex-wife’s new partner is expressed in some of his songs. For example, in Eazy he says, “God saved me from that accident so he could kick Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The video for this song went viral for containing images of graphic violence by Kanye against Davidson. The rapper appears kidnapping the comedian, burying him alive and beheading him.

On March 14, after months of online attacks, Davidson posted screenshots of text messages to Ye inviting him to resolve their issues face-to-face rather than online.

“Let me help you, man. I struggle with mental things too. It is not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel like this anymore. There is no shame in having a little help. You will be so happy and at peace,” Davidson wrote.

Colorin Colorado? The insults on Ye’s Instagram account do not end, and the application even closed his profile for 24 hours. He continues to verbally attack other artists -such as presenter Trevor Noah- who talk about his relationship with Kim, so much so that on March 22 the Grammy academy announced that Kanye’s performance was suspended from the awards for his “worrying behavior in networks social”.

With information from: Vanity Far, The Sun of Mexico and Chic Magazine.






