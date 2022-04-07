All about Deep Water, the movie in which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas fell in love

When is Deep Water released?

deep wateron Amazon Prime Video starting March 18, returns to the topic of marital infidelity, with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

The two were a couple in real life, briefly. And with less drama than in the film, in which the character of Armas almost drives her husband crazy with her infidelity.

“When I did the casting, I did a test at my house in Los Angeles,” Lyne explained to AFP in an interview via Zoom.

“I didn’t know much about Ana… but when I saw how she worked with Ben, I immediately realized that the chemistry between them worked. It’s not about him or her, but about both of them together,” he explained.



‘complicated emotions’

One of the things that has changed since Lyne left the camera is the appearance in the film industry of ‘intimacy coordinators’, a kind of mediators so that the sex scenes are as relaxed as possible for the actors.

“I was appalled at the prospect,” says Lyne.

“I don’t like that there is no trust between the actors and the director. If you don’t have that, you have nothing. I have to be willing to die for them, and they for me.”

The hardest part, however, was preserving the film’s unsettling message: “Too often the studios’ instinct is to weed out the awkward parts of a script. But those parts are often the most interesting,” Lyne said.

“I wanted to make a film in which there was complicity between the two. It is not a happy, conventional marriage. There is a feeling of discomfort,” he explains.