Alfonso Waithsmann. Makeup artist criticizes Britney Spears: help is urgent

Alfonso Waithsmannfamous make-up artist for various figures in the artistic world -such as Galilea Montijo, Belinda-, criticized Britney Spears for her hair and physical appearance. Why doesn’t she like the way she looks? We tell you what she said and how the singer’s fans reacted.

In an interview with the journalist Agnes Moreno for your YouTube channel, Alfonso Waithsmann He talked about his career and how he decides who to do makeup.

The famous revealed that he has never been involved in gossip and that far from telling what he sees or hears from the celebrities he attends, he reserves everything for himself.

However, Alfonso Waithsman took advantage of the moment to express that he would like to make up Britney Spears, because from his point of view her image is neglected.

“You know why it would make me cool to work with Britney. And well, her fans will excuse me, but she is one of the few world singers who has never looked good. She has never had beautiful hair, I have never seen that one day she comes out worthy of that woman, ”she commented.

He also stated that Britney’s extensions are noticeable, her unkempt hair:

“In her beginnings she was 20 years old, she was pretty because she was pretty, she is a great dancer, petite, great body, but those matted hair that woman has, a loofah is better… Her hair has never turned out pretty, you can see the extensions, the bad hair, color, makeup, everything wrong, “he said.

Finally, and as if that were not enough, Alfonso Waithsman wanted the singer Britney Spears to stay without Internet, because she uploads bad content.

“Everything wrong and now that he has Instagram, they can take away the internet for the love of God. Those things he does, he needs advice. She is cute, she is talented because people follow her, but she is visually in need of help,” she concluded.

As expected, his statements caused a stir. And it is that for many he is right, although for others his appearance is not the best either:

“I’m a fan of Britney and if she’s right, she needs someone to take care of her image”; “But what about his hair? Seriously, in a good plan”: “I recognize Alfonso’s work but he shouldn’t express himself like that about Britney, especially when she is in the process of personal recovery”; “Remind the don that until recently she didn’t decide anything in her life. And if she wants to go out like that, no way, it’s her decision, she doesn’t owe him an explanation”; “I love Britney but it’s true, we can see Instagram”; “Hahahahaha and this guy because he doesn’t lead by example,” reads between the reactions.

​

grb