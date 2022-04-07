Advance meeting with the actor to set punishment for incident at the Oscars – El Financiero

The Board of Governors of the hollywood academy will advance its next meeting to this Friday, in which it will decide the sanctions that it will apply to Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar gala.

The president of the Hollywood Academy, David Rubin, communicated the advance in an internal letter, distributed by the magazine Variety, in which he explains how the actor left the organization of his own free will, It is no longer necessary to comply with the 15-day period for him to contribute his vision of the facts.

Despite the fact that Smith decided to leave the institution, which has almost 10,000 professionals from the world of cinema, its board of directors will continue with the open process.

“It is in the best interest of all involved that this is handled in a timely manner,” Rubin said in the letter.

After the actor left by his own feet, the expulsion is no longer considered as one of the punishments, which could still include the veto for future nominations or ceremonies, permanent or temporary, as well as the withdrawal of the Oscar, an unprecedented measure. in the case of behavior problems.

“Behind the resignation of mr smith to his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion is no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed calendar no longer applies,” summarized the president of the institution, who “immediately” accepted the resignation of the protagonist from King Richard.

More than a week after the Oscars, reactions to the moment continue to make headlines, including in British tabloids like The Sun, which claims that Smith checked himself into a rehab clinic to manage his stress.

Likewise, Netflix and Sony suspended the production of the two films. —Fast and Loose and Bad Boys 4— who was going to star.

Will Smith decided on Friday to leave the Academy after describing his performance at the 94th Oscars as “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” according to a statement sent by his management agency.

Smith took that position two days after the disciplinary file was opened.

The Academy then urged him to issue a written statement about his controversial slap at the comedian. Chris Rock at the Oscar gala, after he joked about the Jada Pinkett-Smith alopecia, Wife of Will Smith.

In this sense, the interpreter stated that he will accept “more consequences” from the Academy.

With information from EFE