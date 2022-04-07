Adán Augusto and his promotion to consultation have ‘punishment’; INE dictates precautionary measures – El Financiero

The National Electoral Institute (INE) issued precautionary measures against the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopezand 11 other officials, for promoting the exercise of the revocation of mandate during the weekend in Sonora and Veracruz.

In an extraordinary session, the Complaints Commission highlighted that public officials cannot broadcast the exercisesince the Constitution so establishes it and the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) invalidated the interpretation decree that the legislators later approved to disseminate the exercise, while the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) excluded parties from the exercise.

Adriana Favela, president of the commission, stressed that in the acts they even launched expressions of support for the party, and the determination is due to a complaint requested by the PAN and PRD.

“We have a kind of ‘highly politicized Trinidadbecause the organization Follow Democracy, a civil association promoting the revocation from the beginning, joins you have the right to do sobut these citizens appear together with public servants who make up the presidential cabinet, there are local governors and high-level public officials of the federal public administration as local, and thirdly, a party leader (Mario Delgado, leader of Morena) who does not could be participating in acts of revocation because the Court was very clear in excluding the parties from the promotion”, said counselor Ciro Murayama.

During these acts, public resources were allegedly used, since in various images circulating on social networks, the head of the Ministry of the Interior had allegedly moved in a National Guard aircraft with Mario Delgado.