Adam Sandler expresses his support for Chris Rock!

Adam Sandler expressed his support for the work of Chris Rock, this in the midst of his controversy with Will Smith.

The foci of oscars 2022 focused on the conflict between Chris Rock and Will Smithwhich arose after the comedian joked about the alopecia of Jada Pinkett Smithactress and sentimental partner of Will Smithwho after the above stood up and slapped Chris Rock.

After this event various figures of Hollywood have expressed their position, and the most recent was Adam Sandler: one of the closest friends of Chris Rockwhich posted the following message on Twitter accompanied by a promotional image of ego-death, the new stand-up show Rock:

“I can’t wait for this. I love you friend”.

Is it comedy?

Although the message of Adam Sandler is not a direct opinion about your friend’s conflict with Will Smithif it is a show of support for the work of Chris Rockwhich has been questioned in recent hours due to its comedy style, which is described by some as provocative, while for others it only symbolizes a series of unfunny insults.

Notably Adam Sandler and Chris Rock have collaborated in a wide variety of films, among which we can find They’re Like Kids, Cheap Shot: The Endgame and Zohan: License to Comb.

cinephiles and cinephiles, What do you think?