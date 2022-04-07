A Ukrainian woman denounces a scam of 71,000 euros

Many people have wanted to help the Ukrainian army after hearing the news of the invasion by the Russians. People who do not live in the country, but who have the nationality or who feel that it is an unfair situation, have gone to the country to fight and others have chosen to send clothes, food or donate money.

Several public figures have spoken out against the Russian invasion and have encouraged others to help where they can, there are families who have had to flee their cities, leaving behind a whole life and you need food and clothing to survive.

Actress Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, her husband, have launched a campaign to raise funds to help the people of Ukraine. Kunis was born in the country where this war is taking place and she wanted to ask for help in this project through a video that she has published on her social networks.

The complaint of a Ukrainian woman to a store in Barcelona

Yana, a Ukrainian woman who lives in Barcelona, ​​has reported to the Mossos d’Esquadra that has spent 71,000 euros on the purchase of 100 bulletproof vests in a store and only 25 have been delivered, although the maximum date on which they could arrive has already passed.





Yana’s goal was to send this war material to help her country’s army in the Russian invasion, which has been going on for several weeks leaving hundreds dead in the Eastern European country.

According to the complainant, she should have received the 100 garments before March 21, but only 25 have arrived. In addition, they did not arrive at the store in Barcelona and Yana had to travel to Madrid to pick them up. Those responsible for the store where she bought them affirm that they did not promise to take them to Barcelona.

Those responsible for the store have transmitted to Yana their position and they refuse to refund your money, although 75 of the 100 bulletproof vests he bought have not arrived. Also, they haven’t given you an estimated date when they might have them available.

Yana’s request that was rejected

Yana made a request to the store, according to ACN. She wanted to pay half before they arrived in Barcelona and the other half once she picked them up at the store. Despite this, the managers of this entity refused and had to pay the total cost of the orderwhich is 71,000 euros.

The store managers did not contact Yana to inform her about the status of her order, even though they knew that the delivery deadlines were not going to be met. She decided to call them and was surprised when they told her that 25 of the bulletproof vests she had bought they were at customs in Madrid.

Yana had to travel to the Spanish capital to fix some papers and be able to take these 25 clothes that she had bought with the aim of sending them to Ukraine, her native country, and helping the army that fights against the Russian invasion.