A new Batman is on the way: Keanu Reeves is the chosen one | Film and Television

batman has become one of the trends this March after the premiere in all cinemas of the first performance of Robert Pattinson like the bat man. However, we already have a new protagonist on the way to get into the uniform of the Dark Knight: Keanu Reaves is the chosen one.

And having seen what we have seen, we might not even have to wait for the release of the other great film project that is planned for this 2022. We talked, how could it be otherwise, first of Matrix and now from this new Batman from Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most beloved performers in the film industry, and the rumors about his possible participation in a superhero installment have come true, confirming that the actor will become the new Batman.

The first chapters of this series have been made by Jared Stern and co-written by Stern and John Whittington, DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled to premiere on May 20, 2022.

But let the Robbert Pattinson fandom rest assured that it is not that we are going to have a substitution as we have had on occasions in the agents at the service of His Majesty. It is an animated production in which the popular character, together with his iconic cape and his unmistakable mask as a mask, will only need the voice of the interpreter.

The expectation is being maximum, and more since the first sequences of the first chapter of DC League of Super Pets. There we can hear the voice of the dubbing actor in the skin of Batman along with his inseparable Ace.

Keanu Reeves thus begins to lead a different project that can bring him great joy. In the choral cast of voices we also find Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Jameela Jamil, Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski.

In DC Super Pet League, Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a pack of refugees—Merton the Turtle and Chip—the Squirrel to harness their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.