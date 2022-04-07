A few days before the Oscar Awards, Hugo Covarrubias tells how the “Beast” doll came into the hands of Steven Spielberg

This Sunday, March 27, is the delivery ceremony of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, where the short film Beast competes in the Best Animated Short Film category along with four other productions. Director Hugo Covarrubias, along with producer Álvaro “Tevo” Díaz, have been in Los Angeles, California, the city where the awards ceremony is being held for several days.

“They have received us super well here in Los Angeles, at the beginning we have had plenty of activities on-line, as soon as we arrived we went to a screening of the short films in a cinema and we had a super interesting conversation, many people approached us and asked questions about Beast”, Covarrubias commented to The counter.

At thriller psychological Beast, the main character is Ingrid Olderöck, a former Carabineros officer and member of the DINA who was accused of training dogs to rape political prisoners during the dictatorship.

Steven Spielberg’s encounter with the doll

The filmmakers took the doll to Los Angeles so that it would also be part of the activities prior to the final ceremony this Sunday, moreover, at the lunch with all the nominees that the Academy organizes each year at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, the outstanding American director Steven Spielberg and Mexican Guillermo Del Toro drew attention in the networks and the media for their photographs holding the doll that represents Ingrid Olderöck.

The director commented that while they shared with the nominees from all the categories, Del Toro approached them to see the Olderöck doll, they talked about the materiality, the Mexican director praised the short and Covarrubias commented on the recognition they received at the Festival International Film Festival in Guadalajara in 2021.

“He asked us about the materiality, he told us that he considered it to be a very important short, especially for these times we are living in now, with very hot politics worldwide,” said Covarrubias.

After that talk they met Steven Spielberg, who asked them who the protagonist of the short film was and there he posed so that the other people who were around would take the photo that circulated on social networks.

“Spielberg asked us ‘What is that?’ and I showed him the doll, we also quickly explained what the short was about and he took a photo. Those are the images that went viral. Perhaps it will help the short film, for promotion, but it is also important to bring the art object it represents the wickedness of this woman, that was super good,” said the director.

Success at international and national festivals

Covarrubias also said that in general the short film has had a good reception in the activities that they have attended, which is a favorable sign because, beyond the experience of being in Hollywood, it also serves to establish contact networks with workers from the American film industry. Moreover, the filmmaker commented that “the attendees [al almuerzo] approached towards Bestia for the theme and aesthetics.

“People were in a very friendly way and we were able to network, promote the film and talk with other nominees. The dialogue with Guillermo Del Toro was very helpful, who told us that he loved the film and that it was his favorite short,” he said. .

It should be noted that, in addition to the Guadalajara, Chilemonos, Annency and many other awards, Bestia received the Annie Awards, in the category of Best Short Film, days before the Academy Award ceremony. The executive director of CinemaChile, Constanza Arena, saw this as an important element for the results that the short could have on Sunday, March 27.

“Without a doubt, we are in very favorable conditions. The wind is blowing from the tail, and the very fact that Beast has won the Annie Awards and practically all the festivals where it has been presented, it has given it great reputation and visibility within the members of the Hollywood Academy, who vote in the animation line. Something key to achieve this award: first exist and then achieve the preference of academics,” said the executive director.

“Yes Beast wins the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, it would be the third Oscar for Chile, and the second in this same category. Which for our country would be historic! Very few countries in Latin America have achieved something similar,” he added.

A good reception in Chile

Covarrubias, for his part, said that during these days he has digressed between the possibility of winning the statuette or not. So far nothing can be anticipated, since the results will be revealed during the award ceremony. Despite this, the short film has already had a good reception by Chilean audiences.

“The short in Chile has done very well since the premiere at Chilemonos last year and has had a very good reception. I think we were a little surprised, because we thought it was going to be a much more critical audience about the way we were telling this story, but it was very well received and people are very grateful for sharing this art and this theme,” said the filmmaker.

Finally, Hugo Covarrubias declared, regarding the animation industry in Chile, that the legacy left by story of a bear in 2016 was a relevant element, as well as the success it has had Beast.

“Any short film that has this success or that has this visibility, will undoubtedly be a contribution to animation in Chile. It was story of a bear especially in motivational terms: I think that the Oscar he won motivated many people to continue working in animation or to be interested in working in animation, because deep down it is clear that there is a good national level, and with Beast I think the same thing happens,” he concluded.