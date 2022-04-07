Xbox Insider is a program that allows users to try out some of the new features that the Xbox engineering team intends to integrate into stable versions of console operating systems in the future. Although there are times when they make controversial decisions, they almost always include important news for the user, as has happened today.

Precisely, it has been Eden-Marieone of the Microsoft engineers, who has shared the New feature coming to Xbox Series X|S with the latest Xbox Insider beta, although the intention of the team is that it reaches all consoles, as it happens with many of the functions that they test.

Hey Xbox! All Series X|S consoles get a feature, starting today, that will switch your TV’s input back to your console when you press the Xbox button on your controller. You’ll need to have HDMI-CEC turned on and a setup that supports it, but – no more digging for that remote! pic.twitter.com/kCeHB2XRDH — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) April 6, 2022

A convenient feature is coming to Xbox Series X|S with the latest Xbox Insider beta

Specifically, the function that has reached the Xbox Insider program today is related to the television input of our console. By activating the function that has been implemented, users will have the opportunity to change the television output to the one where our console is simply using the Xbox controller.

In other words, according to the details that have been provided, if we have our television on a different channel than the one we have assigned to our Xbox console, simply by pressing the Xbox button on our controller we can easily change the input, being able to use our console without need to use the control of the television itself.

For now It is not known when this convenient feature could come to Xbox Series X | S in generalbut seeing the time that usually elapses in other updates, it is possible that in a couple of months it will officially reach all users.