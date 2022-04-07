68.1% of the territory in Sinaloa suffers from drought problems

Sinaloa.- Despite the fact that it is beginning the second month of the year, and it is approximately until the month of July when the presence of rainfall in the entity is generalized, a large part of the territory in Sinaloa already has drought problems.

currently alone 31.7 percent of the state does not present problems due to lack of waterand 68.1 percent of the territory reports moderate drought or abnormally dry soil, according to the drought monitor released by the National Water Commission (Conagua), in its latest report until January 15, 2022.

The territory affected by moderate drought in the entity corresponds to a percentage of 26.7 percent that covers 6 municipalities of Sinaloa and the territory classified as abnormally dry 41.6 percent, generating conflicts in 8 municipalities, for which a total of 14 municipalities already have or they are vulnerable to problems due to lack of water in the short term.

According to Conagua, as a result of the passage of four cold fronts through the country, there was a contribution of humidity in the first fortnight of January, however, the south of the country benefited the most, since there are rains for below average from northwestern to central Mexico.

In addition to these figures, it is specified that the most significant deficit is concentrated in the western Sierra Madre, due to the lack of effect of cold fronts in the area and the persistence of a high pressure system.

Compared to the drought scenario that was reported on the same date last year, the problem in the entity presents a significant decrease, this because in the middle of the first month of 2021, the entire state had drought problems, between drought extreme that covered a percentage of 14.4 percent, severe drought with 64.4 percent and moderate drought that covered 21.2 percent of the territory in the entity.

It should be noted that according to the northern Pacific basin of the Conagua, in 2020 there was a lack of 60 percent of the rains in season, which left the dams well below the storage necessary to supply the municipalities in agriculture and demand for home use.