3 must-have Tom Hanks romantic comedies for Valentine’s Day

comes the Valentine’s Day and in case you don’t want to spend money on exorbitant romantic dinners, we offer three romantic movies of the great Tom Hanks that you will find in streaming. So look for snacks and a good wine for this valentine’s marathon.

In the 80s, before getting his first Oscar and demonstrate their enormous capacities for dramaTom Hanks was a ace for comedies. The 65-year-old actor starred in several titles of this genre, also mixed with the romantic, several of these films are well remembered by the public.

Splash (1984)

After Bachelor Party, the irreverent movie that basically inspired bachelor party stories like The HangoverTom was left under the orders of Ron Howard for the romantic comedy Splash. In addition to Hanks, the film featured a top-notch cast led by Daryl Hannah, Eugene Levy, John Candy, among others. The film received positive reviews and ended by Boost Tom and Daryl’s career.

The story of this film tells us how Allen Bauer (Hanks) while on vacation with his family, he thinks he sees a strange creature, so he throws himself into the sea, before drowning he is saved by a Mermaid. Years later, as an adult, Allen returns to the same place and falls into the sea and is saved again by the Mermaid (Daryl Hannh) that he met when he was a child. The peculiarity of this beautiful sea creature is that when he is out of the water his fin turns into legs.

When saving Allen, he loses his wallet, so Madison, the name that the mermaid adopts to move among humans, decides to look for him to return his wallet. Thus begins Allen and Madison’s adventures in the Big Apple as they unleash their growing love and evade those who want to dissect Madison.

Splash Is available in Disney+ so much for Latin America as for Spain.

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

Arrived the 90 would arrive one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. These stars made their first collaboration with Joe against the volcano and to this day the chemistry between the two is maintained and keep making viewers fall in love.

this movie of John Patrick Shanley introduces us to Joe Banks (Hanks) a depressed man who hates his monotonous job, the only thing that makes him happy is being able to see to DeDe (Ryan) Her boss’s secretary, but she’s afraid to talk to him.

Joe’s life takes a 180° turn when his doctor announces that he only has five months to live. Overwhelmed by the news, Joe is visited by an eccentric millionaire (Lloyd Bridges) who offers luxuries in exchange for a sacrifice for the Waponi, a tribe living on a Pacific island. Along the way, Joe will change completely, giving himself the opportunity he always wanted with DeeDee, but now that he has awakened from his slumber he must jump into a volcano as part of the sacrifice, will he?

Joe vs. the volcano is available for Latin America on hbo maxWhile for Spain is available through rent on AppleTV.

You have an email (1998)

At the end of the 90s, the third collaboration of the Hanks-Ryan duo arrived and once again under the orders of Nora Ephron, director who also brought them together to Sleepless in Seattle1993 romantic comedy.

This story brings us to Kathleen Kelly (Ryan), owner of a small New York bookstore. Kath begins to feel pressure from the big bookstore chains, especially since one opened next to hers. In her eagerness to defend her business, she meets Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the son of the chain’s owner. The clash between the two is great, she despises him for the way she runs the business and he for not understanding how to run a bookstore. The problem here is not business, it is that both maintain a relationship via email.

A little known detail is that You Have an Email is a remake of the 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner and it is also the first film to present the email as a dramatic device. This romantic comedy was a blockbustersince having a $65 million budgetreached a raised over $250 million.

You have an email is available for Latin America on Amazon Prime Video and hbomaxWhile for Spain Is available in hbomax.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!