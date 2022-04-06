Zucchero, Crowded House, Wet Wet Wet, Katy Perry… Their No. 1s opened in April years ago | From 40 to 1

April has started this 2022 with a very powerful number one: enemy, from Imagine Dragons. Did other Aprils start with the same cane in the past? To find out, we run The #Del40al1CocaCola Time Machine, which serves us every week to rescue songs that reached the top around this time years ago. And, well, not all the number ones were so strong, but they were very good. Without going any further (for now), last year the place of honor was occupied by Olivia Rodrigo with Drivers license. It reached the first position on March 27 and entered April reigning in the list with the first song included in it.

On April 1, 2017, Katy Perry crowned the chart with Chained to the rhythm, subject in which he was accompanied by one of the gazillion children of Bob Marley, Skip Marley. It was the first single from Witness, and Katy premiered it at the Grammy ceremony that year. Quiet at number one ten years ago: still in possession of Pitbull and Chris Brown with International love. There was also no change in the leadership fifteen years ago: Shakira added her third consecutive week in first place with Those of intuition. He would still add a fourth, and after abandoning the throne on April 14, he would recover it another three weeks in a row in June…, and one more in August.

Twenty years have passed since Zucchero swept the whole of Europe with Dance (sexy thing), also known to the public as dance brunette, what does the letter say The most veterans will know Zucchero Fornaciari well, an Italian rock and blues singer-songwriter who started releasing records in the early 1980s. In 2006 she would record this song again, but in a duet with Maná.

To dismiss the section this week, fine cinnamon. Number one in the first week of April 1997 went to weather with you, by the exquisite New Zealand group Crowded House. The passage of this song through the list is curious: this was its second week at the top, and the first had been… five years before! In 1997 it was re-released as a single from a compilation album. It constitutes the largest time difference between two number ones of the same theme in the LOS40 story. And thirty years ago, the Scots Wet Wet Wet conquered the first place with Good night girl. Although it is a splendid song, it has not become as well known as its version of love is all aroundfrom 1997 (original from the Troggs, 1967), for the soundtrack of Four Weddings and a Funeral. Wet Wet Wet are still active, and in 2021 they have released an album, although without their iconic singer Martin Pellow, who defected in 2017 to embark on a solo career.