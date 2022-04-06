Zero Build is the most popular update since Primal

The mode Zero Build recently released is becoming the most popular event in the game since the update was released Primal about a year ago.

The developer and publisher of Fortnite, Epic Gamesreleased the latest update of the popular battle royale two weeks ago, on March 21, 2022.

The release of Chapter 3 Season 2 removed the building mechanics from the game and replaced them with a protection feature similar to that of games like Halo.

Construction is a core mechanic of Fortnite, so its removal from the game’s standard playlist was a significant change.

The video game analysis company Gamesight published an article showing how popular the mode is. Zero Build from Fortnite.

The company shares that the new mode has increased the average Twitch viewership of Fortnite in a 98% and the total hours viewed in a 99%compared to the same time frame before the mode’s official release Zero Build.

The company also says that the no-compile playlist has helped keep the game’s viewership better than the last time it surged.

When Season 3 Chapter 1 was released in December 2021, the game’s viewership growth slowed after just two days.

While it is likely that the hype surrounding the mode Zero Build disappear over time, it’s not surprising how popular it became.

The construction changes Fortnite they can be seen as good for the game and its community, despite how central it is to the game’s identity.

This allows those who want to skip building to do so, and more options are always great for a live service game like Fortnite.