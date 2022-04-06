“Your comments didn’t help the situation at all”

A few weeks later that the whole world echoed the terrible accident which took place during the filming of ‘rust’ In New Mexico, Alec Baldwin has sat down to discuss the tragedy that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

After a few tough weeks for the team and several lawsuits from other team members who seem to blame Baldwinthe actor has granted a televised interview with George Stephanopoulos for ABC.

During the Interview, alec baldwin He spoke completely honestly about the accident. As well He wanted to take advantage of the moment to answer the statements of the actor George Clooney, who a few weeks ago, during a podcast, spoke about gun safety on set and the ‘Rust’ accident: “It’s crazy for an actor not to check the prop gun to make sure it doesn’t contain live ammunition.” The actor assured that since his friend Brandon Lee died during the filming of ‘El Cuervo’ “Every time I’m handed a gun, I look at it and open it. I show it to the person I’m pointing it at, I show it to the crew.”

Alec Baldwin responds

During the Interview for ABC, alec baldwin He was clearly annoyed with George Clooney for making those comments, without anyone asking for them. “There were a lot of people who felt it was necessary to contribute some sort of comment, which really didn’t help the situation at all.” Baldwin began.

“If your protocol is to check the gun all the time, well, good for you.. I’ve probably handled guns in movies as much as any other actor with an average career. Shoot, or be shot by someone. During all this time, there was a protocol and he never let me down.”

Alec explained the security procedure who are still on the filming set, who have a prop professional just to check the weapon. And he explained that the actor should never be the last person to touch the gun: “When I was young, one of the first things I was told by the prop professionals was that didn’t touch the gun after them because ‘we don’t want the actor to be the last line of defense against any catastrophic breach of gun safety’“.

Lastly, Alec Baldwin said “When the person in charge of that job handed me the gun, I trusted them. And I never had a problem.”

