WWE: Will The Rock compete at Wrestlemania 38?

LWrestling fans could see the long-awaited return of the actor ‘The Rock’ Johnson to the string, during Wrestlemania 38, which will take place on April 2 and 3.

The editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and respected American journalist, Dave Meltzer, stated that Johnson is one of the surprises that Vince McMahon, CEO of WWEfor the big event to be held next weekend in Austin, Texas.

“I don’t know what night he will fight [Steve Austin], but that’s the plan. They practically started the story on Raw. And apparently there’s one more surprise besides Austin to come. It’s supposed to be Austin level. That’s a pretty short list of people who could be at Austin’s level.

“The Rock, I think Dwayne has things going so I don’t think it’s him. So who else do we have? [Hulk] Hogan, [Ric] Flair and Undertaker, right? Is there anyone else still alive who qualifies at that level? Dinner has things going. That could always be a turnoff, too, but I’m told he’s got things going. I don’t see Cena at the level of an Austin.”, says the publication.

In addition to Meltzer, The Rock was also confirmed by the anonymous user kerrmit125, who is used to filtering WWE’s plans for their big events with great precision, ensures that Dwayne Johnson will be at Wrestlemania 38.

Dwayane Johnson’s beginnings on television came through wrestling, where he has won a championship belt on more than 25 occasions.

As his fame grew on the screens, “The Rock” appeared less in the fights, but always made sporadic appearances in “The Big W”.

It was in 2019, when Johnson announced that he was definitely moving away from fighting to focus on his career on the big screen.