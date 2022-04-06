WWE star responds to Marvel rumors

American wrestling is a quarry for the movies, that’s why they are relating a WWE star to Marvel.

For some time, it has been speculated that becky lynchWWE star, will be in the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But for now, she has denied it, although she leaves the door open to making it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future.

In 2020 there were many rumors on the internet about the possible talks of becky lynch with Marvel. But the WWE star at that time became pregnant and after that, nothing more was heard. But many fans claim that she was in some leaked photos from the shooting of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now she denies it:

“He looked nothing like me.” Said becky lynch in response. “I don’t think that girl had red hair! I have no idea, but it wasn’t me. Maybe there could be something in the future. Perhaps perhaps. We don’t tell secrets around here. We don’t tell Marvel secrets around here.”

American wrestling brings many actors to Hollywood.

Any WWE star also has to know how to act in order to put on the best show in the ring. For this reason, we are seeing more and more fighters who go to the cinema. For example Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, Dave Bautista, Glenn Jacobs (Kane), Randy Couture, Steve Austin (Stone Cold), Sasha Banks, Triple H, Big Show, The Great Khali, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and many more.

So it’s normal that Marvel be fixed on becky lynch, since this WWE star is a great champion of both RAW and SmackDown. Without forgetting that she always manages to put the public on her side, so she surely has many fans who want her to make the leap to UCM.