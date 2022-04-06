WWE: Ronda Rousey is criticized by a UFC champion

In an interview for the media “The MMA Hour”the reigning women’s bantamweight champion UFC, Julianna Penadespised the work of Ronda Rousey on WWE and assured that his legacy is “destroyed” since he went to professional wrestling. He also commented that Rousey is nowadays a mockery in the MMA world.

For many specialists and followers of the sport, Ronda Rousey was a great star in the world of UFCmuch more than Conor McGregor in his heyday, but after falling at the hands of less relevant rivals such as Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, his career fell. In 2018, Rousey debuted on WWE Royal Rumble and left mixed martial arts forever.

“Ronda is very old news. I think what’s amazing about her is that she opened the door and was destroying people in 10 seconds. She became a star because she was tearing people apart in the first round, and that’s great, but got knocked out twice and never came back. So how legitimate is it?” Peña questioned about Ronda’s legacy.

“She had to go into pro wrestling. And I get that and I think it’s great. But as a wrestler and someone who’s competitive, I know she’s probably really upset that she left after two losses by knockout and he would never make his name good again. If it really bothers you that his legacy is ruined by the fact that he never came back and never got back on the horse, then I would like to invite her to please come back. She would welcome her with open arms.” For Peña, Rousey is frustrated that she has to leave the UFC to go into wrestling.

Finally, Peña mocked the former champion for how they see her these days in the UFC and in MMA in general: “She is a kind of joke in the world of MMA now, because she is a sellout,” he said. “Professional wrestling is fake. They pay you millions of dollars, I understand, but for me, UFC is the real deal. And if you ever want some of that real smoke, I’m ready.”

