WWE: Jerry Lawler will once again be a commentator on Monday Night RAW

In the last episode of RAWTalk, Jerry Lawler He was very excited to sit down again at the red brand commentators table, Monday Night RAW replacing Corey Graves, who is going to honeymoon with Carmella for a few days.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to be back behind the commentary table there on Monday Night RAW because that idiot Corey Graves is getting marriedLawler commented. Garves and Carmella have everything ready to get married this Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The King was no stranger to WWE programming, since praised Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley after his fight in WWE Elimination Chamber in mid-February, held in Saudi Arabia.

“What a great match it was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair! The slap fest they had was so big, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before she got to Bianca. So obviously Bianca was fresh and had the upper hand. And she will have the advantage again in Elimination Chamber “, were Lawler’s words about that match.

