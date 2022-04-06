WWE banned Steve Austin from using one of his classic gestures at WrestleMania

After weeks of rumors, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin finally got back into a ring to play one last match at WrestleMania 38. Austin was Kevin Owens’ special guest on “The KO Show”, where the Canadian challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a fight “without barriers”, which closed the first day of the great WWE event.

However, “Stone Cold” also appeared during the second night. The WWE Hall of Famer is originally from Texas, the state where WrestleMania 38 took place. His presence on both days ended with a great celebration with the attending public. Austin applied several stunners Owens himself, Austin Theory, Byron Saxton, Pat McAfee and even the very president of WWE, Vince McMahon, attacks that were applauded by a very dedicated public.

One of his victims, Pat McAfee, spoke about his experience at the great event during the last episode of his podcast “The Pat McAffe Show”, where he pointed out that it was difficult to control an emotional Steve Austin in front of his audience, revealing that WWE asked him to keep his middle (heart) fingers in check. Then we leave you with your statements about it, transcript courtesy of Ringside News:

“(He) was preparing his entrance. And, you know, we are now in a different era of WWE than then. So I have to see this guy’s entrance in an empty stadium or whatever. He goes straight to the top rope, putting both fingers up in the air.. He is doing everything he has to do. Then I see three producers running (to him) ‘You can’t do that. You can not do that’. So he does it again. ‘You can not do that’. He was like, ‘Okay.’ So he just raised his fist or whatever. As I watched him (on the show), he kept asking me, ‘There’s no way I’m keeping that middle finger down, Steve Austin’s middle finger is going to come at some point.’ Then last night he had a couple.”

“Stone Cold” was one of the great protagonists of WrestleMania 38. The WWE Hall of Famer participated both nights, defeating Kevin Owens in a “no barriers” match to close the first day in style, and appearing on the second to apply a stunner to those involved in the fight between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee, including the president of WWE, Vince McMahon. The beer and the tremendous applause of the public accompanied him at all times.

