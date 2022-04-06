William and Kate Middleton have seen Top Gun with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Hosted a Private Premiere of Top Gun Sequel for William and Kate Middleton after learning that the prince is a fan.

after learning that the prince is a fan. Prince William, the world’s sexiest bald man according to Google

Prince William is apparently a fan of Tom Cruise, a fact that would have reached the ears of the actor himself who reportedly arranged a special screening at an IMAX cinema near London’s Leicester Square for the Prince, Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

“It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning that William is a fan. They happily accepted,” El Sol publishes. According to the publication, Cruise was there to welcome them to the screening, but he didn’t stay to watch the movie with them..

Prince William’s link with the cinema dates back years when he was appointed president of the BAFTAs since 2010 when his grandfather, Prince Philip, gave him the job. Thus, in his capacity as Chairman, he has attended numerous film premieres over the years, including, most recently, the premiere of the latest James Bond film in September 2021.

Although Cruise has also had a relationship with the British royal house for some time, as he has met several members throughout his acting career, including Prince Philip in 2017 and Princess Diana in 1992 (Diana took Prince Harry and Prince William to see the Mission Impossible movie).

Prince Philip and Tom Cruise meet during a dinner to mark the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace on March 8, 2017 in London, England. WPA PoolGetty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales meets actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the premiere of far and away at the Leicester Square Empire Cinema, July 30, 1992. Tim GrahamGetty Images

The common mortals will have to wait a while to see ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to officially premiere at the Cannes Film Festivala release that has been delayed by the COVID pandemic (sign Miles Teller’s strength training for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’).

Emily Burak

Emily Burack is the news writer for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, and a range of other subjects.

