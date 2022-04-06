Will Smith’s wife’s lover tells all about her affair with Jada Pinkett | News from Mexico

the actor again Will Smith finds himself between scandals, given that his wife Jada Pinkett’s ex, August Alsina, is negotiating for write a book that addresses the extramarital affair with the actor’s wife.

A couple of years ago, the 50-year-old actress publicly acknowledged having a relationship with the 29-year-old musician while married to her husband Will, who is still in the public eye after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the last Oscars.

August is preparing to sign a big-money book deal detailing his romantic relationships with Jada,” an anonymous source told The Sun newspaper.

“He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied. August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also talk about how he spent his time living in houses owned by Will when he was filming”the person added.

Likewise, it was revealed that the singer of “Let Me Hit That” also wishes to relate how it was to fight with the “aftermath” of what Jada told publicly, especially since she referred to their relationship as a “brief entanglement.”

As you will remember, in 2020 Will recounted how he and Jada decided to separate because they thought their marriage was broken, and in the end she was with August, a friend of her son Jaden.