Will Smith’s ‘incredible appearance’ in Elden Ring dishing out slaps

Elden Ring it is an enormous game, practically infinite, the number of possibilities that we have at our disposal in the work of FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki They escape reason, and a good proof of this is what several players have experienced in the last few days in the game. Will Smith in Elden Ring? What you read, is that what happened at the last Oscar gala has been reason enough for users to try to parody what happened.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

A player has decided to bring real-world events to the Middle Landsand it is that without expecting it many players have found what is clearly a parody of Will Smith within Elden Ring. A player who invades others and hits them without any weapon, imitating what happened at the Oscars and the historic slap to Chris Rock.

One more aspect to enjoy Elden Ring. Imagination is the limit, and its players demonstrate over and over again everything that their world gives of itself.

Elden Ring Game of the Year

The first quarter of 2022 has recently ended, and despite the fact that there is still a long way to go, the video game industry and its users are already clear about the title that will be the GOTY. It is undoubtedly about Elden Ring, and is that despite having appeared in the month of February, it seems difficult that any other title can overcome what is offered by it. An absolute success with critics and the public, which has responded both in the press and at the sales level, and which represents perfection in a formula soulslike that has been creating a school for more than a decade. Expected titles of enormous quality will come, such as Starfield or god of war ragnarokbut this 2022 will be the year of FromSoftware’s work.