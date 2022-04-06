Will Smith targeted for Jada Pinkett’s boyfriend’s song

It hasn’t been easy times for Will Smith after the incident he starred in during the Oscars ceremony, hitting Chris Rock on stage for a joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith. Given this situation, there has been talk of the possible cancellation of some of his projects and he has only been known through the public apology he made to the comedian, and later, his resignation from the Academy pending the sanctions that the agency decides to implement against you. As if this were not enough on a professional level, when it comes to her personal life, things seem to cloud over as well, as it has been reported that August Alsina -with whom Jada herself agreed to have what she would define as an ‘entanglement’- He will sing about his romance with the actress in his new single and it is not ruled out that he will write a book in which he reveals everything.

The song titled Shake de World seems to talk about Alsina’s own experience when the romance was revealed and although at first glance the lyrics seem to have nothing relevant with phrases in which he admits that he felt canceled and that his mother told him that everyone had to carry their cross, it is a phrase that has attracted attention. “Of course, something has to happen if you get entangled with the world’s favorite”, the rhyme could have gone unnoticed if it had not been for the word she used, the same one with which Jada defined the romance she had with the young singer in your moment. This is not the first time that she has done something like this, before she had also released another song with the name of ‘Enredos’. As if the music wasn’t enough, The Sun reports that August would be willing to tell everything that happened in a book.

What was Jada’s relationship with August

Jada decided to end the speculation of her extramarital affair on her show The Red Table in the summer of 2020, in a commented episode in which she was accompanied by Will. The actress narrated that she met the singer through her son Jaden, and that August was a year older than Jaden. According to her account, at the time, August was struggling with an addiction. “And it all started with him just needing a little help and me wanting to help him with his health, his mental health. The support for him from our family, at first, was about his health. We found all these different resources to help him get ahead and from there, you and I were going through some really tough times,” Jada told Will.

The actor replied, “I was done with you”, as Jada explained that they had decided to separate for a period, “And then what did you do, Jada?” Will asked. “As time passed, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” continued the actress, who, when questioned by her husband about the word entanglement, explained: “It was a relationship, absolutely.”

“I was in a lot of pain and very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself,” Jada said in a scene that has resonated strongly outside of her marriage.

Although the relationship had been kept secret, it was shortly before Jada’s show that August had told Angela Yee that he had truly loved Jada. “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I became devoted to her, I gave her all of myself, so much so that I could die now and be fine knowing that I really gave myself to someone, ”he said in another interview.

This has not been the only time that the marriage of the Smiths is in the crosshairs, after a time in which there was speculation about an open relationship, during the press tour on his biography, Will made it clear that he and Jada they realized very early in their relationship that monogamy was not for them.

