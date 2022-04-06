Will Smith, admitted to a luxury clinic to rehabilitate himself due to stress after the slap

Talking about the 2022 Oscar Awards is talking about when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made an unfortunate comment about his wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith. From actors to musicians, a large part of society has wanted to give their opinion on the matter. It’s been almost two weeks since the 94th edition of the Oscars and it’s a big deal. A ceremony that will go down in history, without a doubt, for Will Smith’s controversial slap in the face of Chris Rock.

But there is more. After the criticism and negative comments that he is receiving, the actor has said enough. And he has entered a luxury rehabilitation clinic to be able to manage everything that is coming into his life after his slap to the comedian, as the British newspaper has exclusively reported ‘The Sun’.

apologies

Smith, for his part, limited himself to apologizing, first to those present at the celebration after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘The Williams Method’, and then apologizing to Chris Rock and his family and friends through a statement spread through social networks.“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Teasing at my expense is part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally”, published the actor in his networks.

According to a Hollywood source who has contacted the tabloid, “Will is very affected. He will get help dealing with stress.” And it is that he has not only received strong criticism, but has also lost several contracts, such as the one he signed with Netflix for the production of ‘Fast and Loose’, which has been suspended.

A few hours ago, the British newspaper ‘The Sun’ confirmed that Will Smith has entered, voluntarily, in a luxurious rehabilitation clinic to manage the stress that lives from the night of the Oscars.

Although at the moment the name of the center is unknown, the media assures that it is a recognized specialized clinic frequented by great fortunes and famouswhere he will stay for the next few days, perhaps until the waters calm down and he can make the right decisions.

Something complicated, since in addition to the iformal investigation that the Academy claims to be doing to assess the possible measures to take against the actor, some production companies are canceling the projects they had underway with Will Smith.

A measure with which to advance and relaunch your career

Will Smith has entered voluntarilya, choosing a center frequented by other celebrities in the United States. Now what remains to be seen is how long he will remain hospitalized. “This is without a doubt the toughest battle of his career. It will be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous, and he will do some serious soul-searching and figure out how he can move forward.” A week after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, the actor has seen two of his upcoming projects cancelled, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The first of them is ‘Fast and Loose’, a movie that he was going to star in on Netflix. A project that seems to have been definitively paralyzed but that, as reported by the American publication, began to have problems before Smith’s attack on Rock at the Oscars took place.

And it is that, as he recalls, a week before the gala, David Leitch, the director linked to the project, left the film. The filmmaker responsible for ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ or ‘Deadpool 2’ finally left Netflix’s ‘Fast and Loose’ in favor of ‘Fall Guy’, a film produced by Universal and starring Ryan Gosling.

After the departure of the director, the streaming service began the search for a new filmmaker to take charge of the project, but after the Oscars scandal, Netflix would have decided to suspend the project indefinitely.

The same thing happens, according to THR, with the fourth installment of ‘Two Rebel Policemen’. The fourth installment of the saga that Smith stars with Martin Laurence had been in active development for a long time, in fact, Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscars, but now it has also been paralyzed.