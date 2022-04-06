will be gothic style – Metro Ecuador

On January 11 of this year, the couple formed by Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly decided to take the next step in their relationship and get engaged in marriage. The musician gave her an exorbitant ring that he designed with Stephen Webster.

Although the traditional is just a ring, the rapper decided that they would be two intertwined and include two stones: the emerald (birthstone of the actress) and the diamond (birthstone of the singer) forming a heart symbol of your love.

Following the announcement of their engagement, the couple is making preparations for the wedding according to their tastes and style. However, they are still deciding the date and the place where it will take place.

A person close to the future spouses revealed to the portal AND! News some details about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s link:

“Megan and Gun Kelly are not in a big rush to get married, but they have started to see the planning process. They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all the details by then, but they don’t have a firm timetable.”

Among the details revealed is that the ceremony would be dark and very extravagant, because celebrities are not considered conventional people and in fact, the model’s dress could be in a dark tone like black.

“Megan and MGK are going strong. They have a solid relationship. They both understand each other and actually have very similar interests. It works and she is very much in love with him,” the source told E! News.

Wedding planning has been delayed a bit because they have not found an ideal place that meets the characteristics they are looking for and MGK has said that he would like a red river and various gothic elements to be mounted on the site.