Why Dwayne Johnson Won’t Return For Two Major Movie Sequels

2022 will have Dwayne Johnson back with new titles, as expected Black Adam. The popular actor has his agenda full of new projects on the way, many of his fans expect him to return for the sequels of San Andreas (2015) and Rampage (2018), but everything seems to indicate that The Rock would not be part of them.

On San Andreas we have Johnson in the role of the rescuer Raymond Gaines. This man must save his daughter after a gigantic earthquake devastated the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. On rampageThe Rock puts himself in the shoes of Davis Okoy a primatologist who will help his friend georgea white gorilla which is exposed to a chemical which will make it grow to monstrous proportions.

Both films were successful at the box office, so since they were presented, the public has been waiting for the sequels and especially with Johnson at the helm.

In an interview conducted by the Collider site, the producer hiram garcia was in charge of giving the bad news, that Dwayne will not return to Rampage and San Andreas (for now) due to its tight schedule of commitments.

“(Johnson) has been very selective about what he chooses to return to for the sequels. So the Fast universe (Fast and Furious) one of those, obviously Jumanji. We have very big plans for the DC Universe, if the fans perceive it the way we want. We have a lot of stories planned for that. But it’s a challenge to balance, ‘Okay, what are the sequels we’re going to do?’, because we’ve been very fortunate that on most projects that we’ve done, there’s been a request for a sequel, and the availability has always been a challenge“Garcia said about Johnson and his times.

The presence of Dwayne is a guaranteed success in the film, without going any further his last film of 2021, Red Notice, brought him to Netflix over 360 million hours of viewing. These numbers made her one of the most watched original movies on the platform. That they want The Rock for the aforementioned sequels, it is because the studios know that if they make them, their success will be guaranteed.

Of all we will have to wait Let’s see how the times of the actor advance, maybe he will get a bump and at least one of those two movies will have him in its sequel.